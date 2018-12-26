Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Monticello during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
HS Girls Basketball: PBL vs. Monticello
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Monticello's Renni Fultz (15) tries to save a ball during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Basketball fans during pre-game introduction for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Monticello girls basketball game during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Monticello's Sydney Dowling (30) shoots over Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Baylee Cosgrove and Brooke Walder (33) during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Monticello's Emily Edmondson (11) glides in with a shot in the first quarter during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Monticello's Renni Fultz (15) looks to shoot after driving past Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Hannah Schwarz (22) during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's MaKenna Ecker (54) tries to secure a rebound near Monticello's Renni Fultz (15) right, during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Monticello's Sydney Dowling (30) collides with Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Hannah Schwarz (22) during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Monticello's Oivia Swanson, left, and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Mackenzie Bruns wrestle for the ball during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Mackenzie Bruns surveys the defense during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Madi Peden (21) drives during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Madi Peden (21) goes up with a shot on Monticello's Emily Edmondson (11) during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Mackenzie Bruns tries to drive around Monticello's Cloe Clark (13) during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Clarisa Wieneke (30) chases a loose ball during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Monticello coach David Berry discusses a call with an official during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Monticello's Cloe Clark (13) left, and Emily Edmondson (11) watch he ball while battleing for a rebound with Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Mallorie Ecker during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Nathan Lawler instructs his team during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls' basketball tournament at Monticello High School on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
