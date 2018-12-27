Blue Ridge defeated Salt Fork 48-36 during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
HS Boys Basketball: Blue Ridge vs. Salt Fork
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Blue Ridge's Nick Becker (14) looks for an open pass as Salt Fork's Jacob McGee (21) defends in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Salt Fork's Clayton Jarling (2) shoots over the reach of Blue Ridge's Wayne Bowns (22) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Salt Fork's Chase Schmidt (24) dives for a loose ball against Blue Ridge's Nick Becker (14) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Salt Fork's Payton Taylor (33) shoots under pressure from Blue Ridge's Lane Nichols (40) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Salt Fork's Payton Taylor (33) looks for a rebound against Blue Ridge's Brady Masengale (15) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Salt Fork cheerleaders perform on the floor during a timeout in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Salt Fork's Payton Taylor (33) looks for an open pass under pressure from Blue Ridge's Brady Masengale (15) and Nick Becker (14) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Blue Ridge's Lane Nichols (40) reaches for a rebound over Salt Fork's Dawson Dodd (5) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Salt Fork Head Coach Andrew Johnson calls out from the sideline in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Blue Ridge's Wayne Bowns (22) shoots between the defense of Salt Fork's Clayton Jarling (2) and Payton Taylor (33) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Blue Ridge's Colten Stephens (11) protects the ball from the reach of Salt Fork's Clayton Jarling (2) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Blue Ridge Head Coach Brandon Martin talks with his team during a timeout in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Salt Fork's Matthew Wrzosek (3) holds on to the ball under pressure from Blue Ridge's Nick Burrow (3) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Blue Ridge's Zach Stephens (23) shoots past the defense of Salt Fork's Matthew Wrzosek (3) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
