Villa Grove/Heritage beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 64-39 during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Cale Steinbaugh (10) reaches out for a loose ball against Villa Grove/Heritage's Ezra Ely (21) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Cale Steinbaugh (10) drives to the basket against Villa Grove/Heritage's Jared Stevens (13) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Garrett Latoz (21) eyes the basket under pressure from Villa Grove/Heritage's Will Wilson (33) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's John Dudley (23) shoots over the reach of Villa Grove/Heritage's Will Wilson (33) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Gavan Shelton (11) shoots against Villa Grove/Heritage in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Jacob Phenicie (55) looks for an open pass as Villa Grove/Heritage's Jake Eversole (23) defends in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Villa Grove/Heritage Head Coach Corey White calls out from the sideline in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Jace Bina (22) defends against a shot from Villa Grove/Heritage's Bryce Dalle (31) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Villa Grove/Heritage's Jake Eversole (23) protects the ball from the defense of Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Caden Mingee (25) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Cale Steinbaugh (10) looks for an open pass under pressure from Villa Grove/Heritage's Jared Stevens (13) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Villa Grove/Heritage's Logan Nohren (44) dives for a loose ball against Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Cameron Winland (4) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Villa Grove/Heritage's Anthony Arbuckle (00) looks to the scoreboard in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Georgetown-Ridge Farm cheerleaders perform on the court during a timeout in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.