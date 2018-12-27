Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boys Basketball: Villa Grove/Heritage vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Thu, 12/27/2018 - 10:20pm | Stephen Haas

Villa Grove/Heritage beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 64-39 during the 2018 BSN Boys Basketball Classic at Heritage High School Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Broadlands.

