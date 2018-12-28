Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Boys

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Colton Coy (21) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Trey VanWinkle (3) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Alex Rueck (44) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's fans react to a call in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Swanson (33) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Drake Schrodt (5) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Caleb Bleich (2) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Trey VanWinkle (3) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Connor Birky (11) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Colton Coy (21) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Connor Birky (11) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Austin Gooden (22) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's head coach Adam Schonauer watches as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Bryce Barnes (21) holds the ball in the final seconds of the game in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's players and the trophy in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Lane Short (12) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Drake Schrodt (5) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Austin Gooden (22) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Drake Schrodt (5) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Kyle Poll (23) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's fans react as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt (3) does one of his four dunks in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's head coach Ryan Tompkins talks to the ref in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ben Freehill (4) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Dalton Busboom (32) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Colton Coy (21) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
