Tuscola beat Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's Grace Dietrich (11), Tuscola's Natalie Bates (5) and Tuscola's Ashton Smith (21) with the trophy in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's fans in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's bench in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's Lexi Russo (10) and Ridgeview's Emma Nunamaker (44) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's Natalie Bates (5) and Ridgeview's Kelly Jones (34) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's Grace Dietrich (11) and Ridgeview's Kelly Jones (34) and Ridgeview's Emma Nunamaker (44) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's Brynn Tabeling (1) and Ridgeview's Haleigh Beck (11) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola smiles as they come off the floor after winning in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's Sophia Kremitzki (32) goes up over a Ridgeview player in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's Natalie Bates (5) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's head coach Tim Kohlbecker in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's Lainey Banta (23) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's Lexi Russo (10) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's Sophia Kremitzki (32) and Ridgeview's Emma Nunamaker (44) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's Lexi Russo (10) in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
Tuscola's fans in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
