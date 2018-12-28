Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, December 28, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls
| Subscribe

Monticello Holiday Hoopla 2018-Girls

Fri, 12/28/2018 - 4:19pm | Robin Scholz

Tuscola beat Ridgeview in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament at the high school in Monticello on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.

-