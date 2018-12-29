Florida Atlantic recorded a 73-71 overtime win over Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) walks on the court ofter Illinois' overtime loss at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) tries to block the shot of Florida Atlantic forward Jaylen Sebree (0) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) goes up with a shot on Florida Atlantic forward Simeon Lepichev (21) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Florida Atlantic forward Madiaw Niang (1) grabs a rebound away from Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) battle for a loose ball with Florida Atlantic forward Jaylen Sebree (0) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) glides in with a shot in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) shoots over Florida Atlantic forward Madiaw Niang (1) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) goes up with a shot over Florida Atlantic guard Richardson Maitre (23) and Florida Atlantic guard Anthony Adger (3) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) trees to swat the ball away from Florida Atlantic forward Jaylen Sebree (0) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) throws a pass in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) double team Florida Atlantic forward Madiaw Niang (1) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) trees to take the ball from Florida Atlantic forward Madiaw Niang (1) at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) directs the offense in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) collides with Florida Atlantic guard Kevaughn Ellis (10) on a first-half drive at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois center Samba Kane (34) takes a pass under the basket at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) reacts after being called with a foul in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Florida Atlantic guard Anthony Adger (3) collides with Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) near Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Nichols was called for his fifth foul on the play.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) puts up a shot in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) left, and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) scrap for ht ball with Florida Atlantic guard Michael Forrest (11) in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) left, and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) scrap for ht ball with Florida Atlantic guard Michael Forrest (11) in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) goes for the ball with Florida Atlantic guard Michael Forrest (11) in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) sits on the bench after fouling out in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) reacts after being called for his fifth foul at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) goes for a loose ball between Florida Atlantic forward Madiaw Niang (1) left, and Florida Atlantic guard Anthony Adger (3) in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) looses the ball after being fouled by Florida Atlantic guard Anthony Adger (3) in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Florida Atlantic guard Anthony Adger (3) tries to put up a shot on Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) has his shot blocked by Florida Atlantic forward Aleksandar Zecevic (12) in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Brad Underwood talks to Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) after Bezhanishvili fouled out in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) discusses a foul call with an official at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) is stopped on his drive by Florida Atlantic forward Simeon Lepichev (21) in the second half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) covers his face after shaking hands after Illinois' overtime loss at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.