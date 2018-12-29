Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, December 29, 2018 83 Today's Paper

UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic
| Subscribe

UI Men's Basketball vs. Florida Atlantic

Sat, 12/29/2018 - 5:02pm | Rick Danzl

Florida Atlantic recorded a 73-71 overtime win over Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.

-