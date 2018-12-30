CARE for a Taste event in Urbana at Hendrick House on November 17, 2018
On The Town: CARE For a Taste 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the CARE for a Taste event in Urbana at Hendrick House on November 17, 2018
From the left are Zac Klonowski, Jackie Klonowski, and Amanda Rodriguez at the CARE for a Taste fundraiser.
On The Town: CARE For a Taste 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the CARE for a Taste event in Urbana at Hendrick House on November 17, 2018
Aaron Burstein helps out by lettering a sign in preparation for the CARE for a Taste fundraiser.
On The Town: CARE For a Taste 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the CARE for a Taste event in Urbana at Hendrick House on November 17, 2018
Mark Rhodes checks out silent auction items available at the CARE for a Taste fundraiser.
On The Town: CARE For a Taste 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the CARE for a Taste event in Urbana at Hendrick House on November 17, 2018
Hendrick House chef Iain Curtis (left), Betsy Hendrick, and manager Rob Cooley pose for a photo during the social hour of the CARE for a Taste fundraiser.
On The Town: CARE For a Taste 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the CARE for a Taste event in Urbana at Hendrick House on November 17, 2018
The CARE board poses for a photo at the selfie station set up for guests at the organization's fundraiser. From the left are Alicia Schneider, board president Mary Beth Miyagawa, Bruce Goettel, Janet Jarvis, Susan Helmink, and Sarah Scott.
On The Town: CARE For a Taste 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the CARE for a Taste event in Urbana at Hendrick House on November 17, 2018
Barry Ackerson and Marta Grothe grab some photo booth props at the CARE for a Taste fundraiser.
On The Town: CARE For a Taste 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the CARE for a Taste event in Urbana at Hendrick House on November 17, 2018
Neal Merchen, Julie Wittington DVM (center), and Kim Byrne visited during the CARE for a Taste fundraiser at Hendrick House.
On The Town: CARE For a Taste 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the CARE for a Taste event in Urbana at Hendrick House on November 17, 2018
Diane Gottheil and Julie Kling at the CARE for a Taste fundraiser.
On The Town: CARE For a Taste 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the CARE for a Taste event in Urbana at Hendrick House on November 17, 2018
