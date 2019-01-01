A presentation of the favorite photos and moments of 2018 by The News-Gazette photographers.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Freshman Kseniya Didenko, 15, wipes away a tear during a student-led rally to protest gun violence Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in downtown Champaign's One Main Plaza a month after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Barry Dickerson clears snow off a sidewalk for one of his neighbors on John Street in Champaign on Monday Jan. 15, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A pedestrian walks on the sidewalk near the Music and Performing Arts Library on West Oregon Street in Urbana on Monday Feb. 19, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Diamonasia Taylor eyes the bar as she competes in the high jump during the Big 12 Girls' Track and Field Meet at Urbana High School on Friday May 4, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Marathon runners Tesfaalem Mehari, Colorado Spring's, left, and Wilson K Chemweno, Eldoret, Kenya, cross the finish line in the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday April 27, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Nancy Sidwell holds the crate containing her wet and cold pet cat "Scratchy" who was rescued from her flooded home by Wesley Johnson, left, in the Morin addition off West Williams Street in Danville on Wednesday Feb. 21, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) celebrates with fans after their win at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday Nov. 8, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1) left, Morgan O'Brien (16) center and Ali Bastianelli (5) scramble for the ball during their semifinal match of the 2018 Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Austin Roberts in an operating room at Carle Hospital in Urbana on Friday July 20, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A student runs into a cloud of colored dust during the one-mile Countryside Color Run race behind the school Monday, May 14, 2018, in Champaign.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Former Illinois basketball player Joseph Bertrand, now with the Washington Generals, plays against the Harlem Globetrotters during the Harlem Globetrotters event at the State Farm Center Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Traffic travels in both directions on Interstate 74 between the Lincoln Avenue and Neil Street exits Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Champaign.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ashley Barz, of the Illinettes, a sophomore Molecular and Cellular Biology major from Naperville, tries to see through her wind-blown hair while performing on the field with the Marching Illini during the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Former President Barack Obama speaks to a full crowd in Foellinger Auditorium Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana. Obama will receive a medal for the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government at a private ceremony following the speech.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A student walks across South Dorner Drive at the intersection near West Gregory Drive Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (26) keeps Purdue wide receiver Jared Sparks (12) from scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Firefighters from Champaign and Urbana departments respond to a fire Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 102 N. State St. in downtown Champaign.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Stephen Haas
One of the drivers involved in a crash picks cash up off the roadway on eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 176 Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, between Mahomet and Champaign.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Holly Hart
The eighth annual Urbana Grand Prix Bicycle Race. Cyclists ride a 1.6-mile-long circuit that begins at Crystal Lake Park, in Urbana, Sunday, May 6, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Lovie Smith heads to the sideline with some of his players.University of Illinois final Spring Football workout, Saturday, April 7, 2018 at memorial Stadium.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Holly Hart
Case Hayes, 4 years-old of North Salem, Indiana sits on the fence and watches the start of the Wooten Rodeo. 2018 Champaign County Fair Rodeo Night, featuring the Wooten Rodeo, Sunday, July 22, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Holly Hart
Aleks Vukic (left) is swarmed by his teammates after defeating Vanderbilt's Cameron Klinger to give Illinois the win. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Vanderbilt in the second round match of the NCAA Tournament. Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Khan Tennis Complex.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Holly Hart
Air Elite Inc. entertains the crowd during half time of the Illinois Nebraska Basketball game. University of Illinois Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Sunday, February 18, 2018, at State Farm Center. The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 72-66.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Holly Hart
March for Peace, Danville City leaders call for patience and peace following last Tuesday's officer involved shooting. Saturday, June 16, 2018 near the Fair Oakes public housing in Danville.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Holly Hart
2018 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon, 10th running, Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Champaign-Urbana.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rod Hoewing (19497) and Nino Rodriguez (18619) take selfies as they cross the finish line Friday evening at Memorial Stadium. OSF Health Care Illinois 5K Run, Friday, April 27, 2018 with the finish at Memorial Stadium.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Monticello's players celebrate at the final buzzer as St. Joseph-Ogden’s Peyton Crowe (23), right, reflects following the Class 2A sectional title game at Iroquois West High School in Gilman on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Monticello won 41-40 in overtime.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Starting pitcher Jacob Posey (3) shows his joy as Illinois American Water wins the trophy the 2018 Little League Championship game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Wednesday,
June 27, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Rick LeFavour, Woodstock, stays on as his hors slips in the mud during the Saddle Bronc Riding at the Piatt County Trailblazers annual rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robert Russian, EMA/ESDA coordinator and weather spotter for Pesotum, at his usual spotting location of Rte. 45 and 57 S. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Steve Hettinger harvests soy beans at 400N and 1800E in south east Champaign County as the sun sets on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' Beth Prince (8) and Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming (12) react to a point won as Eastern Michigan's Alyssa LaFace (14) watches from the floor in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament at Huff Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Photographers' Picks
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Yvonne Jones, mother of David Sankey, the 16-year-old who was killed Tuesday evening in Garden Hills, pleads for information as she mourns her son during a candlelight vigil for him in Garden Hills subdivision in Champaign on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.