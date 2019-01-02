The Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nik Johnson, Central, breaks the surface of the water in the 200 Yard IM Relay during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mikey Hinds, Central, in the diving competition during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Justin To, Central, in the diving competition during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial swimmers share a laugh during the diving competition during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Johnson Nguyen, Centennial, in the diving competition during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central swimmers perform the wave while cheering on teammates during the diving competition during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Damien McMullen, Centennial, in the diving competition during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Cole Cole Grimes, Centennial, in the 200 Yard Medley Relay during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Evan Hobson, Centennial, in the 200 yard Medley Relay during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jack Hummel, Central, in the 200 Yard Freestyle during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ryan Wierschem, Central, in at the 200 Yard IM during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ryan Wierschem, Central,, right, shakes hands with Centennial's Cole Grimes after Wierschem won the 200 yard IM during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Gyumin Lee in the 100 Yard Butterfly during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Alex Geissler checks his time after finishing the 100 yard butterfly during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
-
HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nik Johnson, Central, breaks the surface of the water in the 200 Yard IM Relay during the Central/Centennial boys swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.