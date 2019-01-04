HS Boys Basketball: Champaign Central vs. Normal West

Champaign Central held on for a 50-41 win against Normal West during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Central's Jalen Booker (5) dives for a loose ball against Normal West's Carson Camp (4) during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Central's Sam Beesley (23) drives to the basket against Normal West's Terance Montgomery-Fisher (5) during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Central's Jalen Booker (5) changes the number of wins on the sign after a win against Normal West at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Central's Isaiah Jackson (21) grabs a rebound against Normal West's Evan Hutson (32) during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Central's Gus Rossow (2) defends against Normal West's Alec McGinnis (15) during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Central's Khailieo Terry (1) dunks over Normal West's Carson Camp (4) during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Central's Pryce Punkay (10) grabs a rebound against Normal West's Terance Montgomery-Fisher (5) during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Central's Pryce Punkay (10) moves the ball against Normal West during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Central's Isaiah Jackson (21) looks for room to move under pressure from Normal West's Corey Walker (35) during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Central fans cheer after a three-point shot against Normal West during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Central's Jake Meyer (22) shoots against the defense of Normal West's Evan Hutson (32) during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Central Head Coach Jeff Finke calls out from the bench during a high school basketball game against Normal West at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Central's Jalen Booker (5) moves the ball against Normal West's Alec McGinnis (15) during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.
