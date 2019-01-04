Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boys Basketball: Champaign Central vs. Normal West
Fri, 01/04/2019 - 9:33pm | Stephen Haas

Champaign Central held on for a 50-41 win against Normal West during a high school basketball game at Central High School's Combes Gym Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Champaign.

