Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, January 5, 2019 83 Today's Paper

HS Boys Basketball: Monticello vs. Cissna Park
| Subscribe

HS Boys Basketball: Monticello vs. Cissna Park

Sat, 01/05/2019 - 6:49pm | Stephen Haas

Cissna Park faces Monticello in a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph. Cissna Park won the game 61-48.

-