Cissna Park faces Monticello in a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph. Cissna Park won the game 61-48.
HS Boys Basketball: Monticello vs. Cissna Park
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) moves the ball under pressure from Cissna Park's Conner Lober (5) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) shoots against Cissna Park's Penn Stoller (20) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph. Cissna Park won the game 61-48.
Cissna Park's Conner Lober (5) tries to protect the ball against the defense of Monticello's Ryan Reeder (13) and Benton Singleton (21) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph. Cissna Park won the game 61-48.
Cissna Park's Julian Stadeli (35) shoots against Monticello's Benton Singleton (21) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph. Cissna Park won the game 61-48.
Monticello's David Alexander (32) and Benton Singleton (21) reach for a rebound against Cissna Park's Christian Stadeli (40) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph. Cissna Park won the game 61-48.
Monticello's Ethan Johns (22) shoots against Cissna Park in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Cissna Park's Keegan Boyle (11) steals the ball from Monticello's Devin Graham (5) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Monticello's Benton Singleton (21) defends against a shot from Cissna Park's Julian Stadeli (35) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Monticello's Alek Bundy (11) pressures Cissna Park's Conner Lober (5) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Cissna Park's Christian Stadeli (40) shoots against Monticello's Benton Singleton (21) and Devin Graham (5) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph. Cissna Park won the game 61-48.
Cissna Park's Bailey Sluis (14) shoots against Monticello's Ethan Miller (12) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Monticello's Ethan Johns (22) and Benton Singleton (21) team up under the basket against Cissna Park's Julian Stadeli (35) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Cissna Park's Bailey Sluis (14) shoots a 3-pointer against Monticello in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Cissna Park's Ian Rogers (24) drives the ball along the baseline past the reach of Monticello's Benton Singleton (21) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) looks for room to pass against the defense of Cissna Park's Julian Stadeli (35) and Conner Lober (5) in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph. Cissna Park won the game 61-48.
Cissna Park's Brian Fehr (22) muscles the ball away from Monticello's Ethan Miller (12) in the first half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Cissna Park Head Coach Kevin Long watches from the sideline in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph. Cissna Park won the game 61-48.
Monticello Head Coach Kevin Roy calls out from the bench in the second half of a high school basketball game during the 2019 Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden High School Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph. Cissna Park won the game 61-48.
