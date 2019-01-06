On The Town: Community Christmas Dinner

The annual Community Christmas Day Dinner at Champaign’s First Christian Church on Dec. 25, 2018.
The annual Community Christmas Day Dinner drew a packed house at Champaign’s First Christian Church.
One of the event's founders, Lynne Barnes, addresses the gathering.
Event emcee Jim Turpin and volunteer Julia Rietz.
A family of volunteers: Jayne, Jenna, Jordan and Joe DeLuce.
From left: Emily File, Jenna DeLuce, Olivia Turner, Kylie Lenschow, Erin Lenschow and Jordan DeLuce were among the many volunteers to work the annual Community Christmas Day Dinner drew a packed house at Champaign’s First Christian Church.
