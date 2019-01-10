Illinois vs. Michigan in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Michigan's forward Isaiah Livers (4) and Michigan's forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) is grabbed as he rejects shot by a Michigan player in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois bench cheers in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) ad Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Michigan's guard Zavier Simpson (3) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Michigan's guard Charles Matthews (1) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Michigan's guard Jordan Poole (2) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Michigan's guard Charles Matthews (1) and Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois guard Tevian Jones (5) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) gets the ball from Michigan's forward Isaiah Livers (4) as Michigan's head coach John Beilein watches in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks to the ref in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Michigan's forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) holds back Michigan's center Jon Teske (15) so Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) can go up for a shot in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
iIllinois guard Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) is blocked by Michigan's center Jon Teske (15) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) is congratulated after three in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Michigan's head coach John Beilein in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Michigan's forward Isaiah Livers (4) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois fans in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) goes after a loose ball in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Michigan's guard Charles Matthews (1) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) tries to calm down Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) after an altercation wth Michigan's forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Michigan's guard Jordan Poole (2) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Members of Exclusive Dance, a competitive dance team, perform at half-time of the NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) goes up for a rebound against Michigan's center Jon Teske (15) and Michigan's forward Isaiah Livers (4)in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Michigan's guard Eli Brooks (55) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Michigan's team watches as Kendle Gill is introduced during a timeout in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kendal Gill in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan.
10, 2019.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.