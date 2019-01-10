Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, January 11, 2019 83 Today's Paper

UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019
| Subscribe

UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan 2019

Thu, 01/10/2019 - 2:51pm | Robin Scholz

Illinois vs. Michigan in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

 

-