HS Boys Basketball: Central vs. Centennial 2019

Central vs. Centennial in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Centennial's bench celebrates following their win over Central in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Central fans react for the tv camera before a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Centennial Sax before a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Centennial brass before a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Centennial's Axel Laby (25), Centennial's Dayton Coleman (12) and Centennial's Bryson Cowper (10) celebrating Cowper's free throw that put the game out of reach for Central following their win over Central in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Centennial's head coach Tim Lavin in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Central's Jalen Booker (5) steal the ball from Centennial's Sam Flowers (11) in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Central's Sam Beesley (23) drives into Centennial's Axel Laby (25) in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Centennial's Jamonte Williams (24) takes the ball away from Central's Jalen Booker (5) in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Centennial's fans rush the court and players following their win over Central in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Centennial's Bryson Cowper (10)celebrates as Central's Sam Beesley (23) leaves the court following Centennial's win over Central in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Centennial's Sam Flowers (11) tries to get by Central's Gus Rossow (2) in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Central's Pryce Punkay (10) celebrates a three in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Central's head coach Jeff Finke in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Central's Khailieo Terry (1) and Centennial's Amareon Parker (40) and Centennial's Dayton Coleman (12) in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Central's Khailieo Terry (1) and Centennial's Dayton Coleman (12) in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Central's Khailieo Terry (1) and Centennial's Axel Laby (25) in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Centennial's Bryson Cowper (10) and Central's Pryce Punkay (10) in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Centennial's Jamonte Williams (24) and Central's Khailieo Terry (1) in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Central's Isaiah Jackson (21) and Centennial's Axel Laby (25) in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Central's Sam Beesley (23) and Centennial's Dayton Coleman (12) in a prep basketball game at Centennial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
