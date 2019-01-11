Rantoul faces Mattoon during a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game at the buzzer 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Hayden Cargo (30) shoots under pressure from Mattoon's Jaydon Noe (3) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Eli Remington (31) shoots against Mattoon's Dalton Compton (11) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Latavius Winston (35) shoots against Mattoon during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Jimmy Nixon (24) shoots over the reach of Mattoon's Jake Ghere (10) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Jimmy Nixon (24) looks for a rebound against Mattoon's Jadyn Princko (2) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Kamryn Rome (22) moves the ball along the baseline under pressure from Mattoon's Jake Ghere (10) and Jacob Spitz (21) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Hayden Cargo (30) dives for a loose ball against Mattoon's Jake Ghere (10) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Kamryn Rome (22) shoots against the defense of Mattoon's Jake Ghere (10) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Hayden Cargo (30) shoots a 3-pointer against Mattoon during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Jimmy Nixon (24) reacts after a foul call against him during the second half of a high school basketball game against Mattoon at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Angelo Brown (23) shoots for two points to give his team the lead against Mattoon with seconds left during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul fans cheer for their team in the final seconds of the second half during a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Latavius Winston (35) makes his way through a sea of Mattoon players after Mattoon's Dalton Compton (11) scored the game-winning basket at the buzzer during the second half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Kamryn Rome (22) reacts after the end of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul. Mattoon won the game 59-57.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul Head Coach Brett Frerichs calls out from the bench during the first half of a high school basketball game against Mattoon at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Hayden Cargo (30) defends against Mattoon's Jaydon Noe (3) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Latavius Winston (35) and Angelo Brown (23) team up against Mattoon's Sam Bradbury (24) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul.
HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Angelo Brown (23) shoots against the defense of Mattoon's Sam Bradbury (24) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Rantoul Township High School Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Rantoul.
