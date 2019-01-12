Illinois competes in a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Clay Stephens competes in the pommel horse event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Sebastian Quiana competes in the floor event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Sebastian Quiana wears Illini-themed socks as he competes in the floor event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Michael Fletcher competes in the floor event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois teammates huddle together during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Michael Paradise competes in the pommel horse event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois fans cheer for their team during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Alex Diab competes in the rings event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Max Diab competes in the rings event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Jordan Kovach competes in the rings event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Jacob Light competes in the rings event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Danny Graham competes in the rings event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Michael Fletcher competes in the rings event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Max Diab competes in the vault event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Blake Martin competes in the pommel horse event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Jacob Light competes in the floor event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Men's Gymnastics vs. UIC
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois' Clay Stephens competes in the floor event during a home meet against UIC at Huff Hall Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
