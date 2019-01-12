Winter Weather

Photos from the Champaign-Urbana area Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, after the first winter storm of the year. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area until 6 a.m. Sunday, saying weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Daniel Lee uses a snowblower to clear his driveway Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Champaign. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area until 6 a.m. Sunday, saying weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Southbound cars struggle to make it up snow-covered Neil Street at the Interstate 74 overpass Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Champaign. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area until 6 a.m. Sunday, saying weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
"I'm just trying to keep busy between accidents," said Officer Danielle Griffet, of the Champaign Police Department, as she shovels a resident's driveway on North Neil Street Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Champaign. "And, it's a pretty good workout." The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area until 6 a.m. Sunday, saying weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Heath Johnson, 11, helps his little brother, Gage, 7, and their dad, Chris, shovel the family's driveway after the first snowfall of the year Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Champaign. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area until 6 a.m. Sunday, saying weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Marilyn Kohl, of Champaign, skis through Hessel Park Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Champaign. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area until 6 a.m. Sunday, saying weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Katie Hettinger, 11, sleds down a hill at Hessel Park while enjoying the fresh snow with family members Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Champaign. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area until 6 a.m. Sunday, saying weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Brigid Hettinger, 8, plays in the fresh snow at Hessel Park Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Champaign. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area until 6 a.m. Sunday, saying weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
