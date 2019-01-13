Mitch McNutt: A Day in the Life

A behind the scenes look at the strict training and dietary regimen of former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and University of Illinois football player Mitch McNutt.
Mitch McNutt measures out egg whites to be cooked as part of his "second breakfast" at his home in Gibson City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Mitch McNutt eats oatmeal for part of his "second breakfast" at his home in Gibson City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Mitch McNutt eats egg whites for part of his "second breakfast" at his home in Gibson City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football player Mitch McNutt warms up before a workout at Choose 2 Change Fitness Club in Gibson City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football player Mitch McNutt lifts a pair of 110-pound dumbbells at Choose 2 Change Fitness Club in Gibson City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football player Mitch McNutt worksout at Choose 2 Change Fitness Club in Gibson City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football player Mitch McNutt mixes up a protein drink after workout at Choose 2 Change Fitness Club in Gibson City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Mitch McNutt adds blueberries to ice and peanut butter for a smoothie to have with lunch at his home in Gibson City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Lunch items of former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football player Mitch McNutt at his home in Gibson City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Mitch McNutt mxies a smoothie to have with lunch at his home in Gibson City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
A basket of family snacks stands by near Mitch McNutt as he eats lunch at his home in Gibson City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Mitch McNutt takes a bite of a stalk of asparagus while eating lunch at his home in Gibson City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Mitch McNutt holds his smoothie he drinks after finishing his lunch at his home in Gibson City on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
