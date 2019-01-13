On The Town: Ties & Tennies

The Ties & Tennies fundraising event at The Virginia Theater in Champaign on January 10, 2019
Sarah Heller looks through information on the Martens Center during the Champaign Park District Ties & Tennies fundraiser.
Charles and Javaite Burton in the upstairs lobby of The Virginia Theater for Ties and Tennies benefiting the Martens Center.
Kristen Henderson (left) and Michelle Maloney at The Virgina Theater during the Champaign Park District Ties & Tennies fundraiser.
Young guests surround long-time Virginia Theater volunteer, Carlo Anselmo (center) in the theater's upstairs lobby during Ties & Tennies. From the left are Renae Kirkton, Ally Sehy, Andy Webb, Max Stutsman, Kasia Krol, and Valeria Rohde.
From the left are Terri Dodson, Edie Stotler, Christie Ramshaw, and Diane Hays at The Virgina Theater during the Champaign Park District Ties & Tennies fundraiser.
Two founding members of the Champaign Parks Foundation, Newt Dodds (left) and Lou Liay pose for a photo during the Ties & Tennies fundraiser at The Virginia Theater.
Julie and Jay Sikorski look at the information display on The Virginia Theater stage during the Ties & Tennies fundraiser for the Martens Center.
The Ties & Tennies planning committee on The Virginia Theater stage. From the left are Shira Epstein, Sally Carter, Emily Corum, A.J. Thoma, Laura Auteberry, Tom Whooley, and Donna Lawson.
Jazz musicians entertained guests from the orchestra pit at The Virgina Theater during the Champaign Park District Ties & Tennies fundraiser.
