HS Boys Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. St. Thomas More
Tue, 01/15/2019 - 6:15pm | Rick Danzl

St. Joseph-Ogden defeated St. Thomas More 63-48 in a high school basketball game at the High School of St. Thomas More in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.

