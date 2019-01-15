St. Joseph-Ogden defeated St. Thomas More 63-48 in a high school basketball game at the High School of St. Thomas More in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
HS Boys Basketball: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. St. Thomas More
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden guard Keanen Swanson (23) has the ball knocked away by St. Thomas More forward Bryson Lee (1) at St. Thomas More High School on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
St. Joseph-Ogden guard Chance Izard (1) and St. Thomas More forward Bobby Kapolnek (13) go ump for the ball at St. Thomas More High School on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
St. Thomas More forward Averi Hughes (23) looks to pass at St. Thomas More High School on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
St. Thomas More guard Riley Morris (3) goes up with a shot over St. Joseph-Ogden center Braydon Rupert (41) at St. Thomas More High School on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
St. Thomas More forward Averi Hughes (23) collides with St. Joseph-Ogden guard Keanen Swanson (23) on a second-half drive at St. Thomas More High School on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Swanson was called for a blocking foul on the play.
St. Joseph-Ogden guard Chance Izard (1) drives the lane being chased by St. Thomas More's Dawson Magrini at St. Thomas More High School on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
St. Thomas More forward Averi Hughes (23) drives around St. Joseph-Ogden forward Joel Orcutt (15) at St. Thomas More High School on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
St. Joseph-Ogden forward Jack Cook (2) floats in for a layup over St. Thomas More forward Bryson Lee (1) at St. Thomas More High School on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
St. Joseph-Ogden guard Chance Izard (1) drives the baseline around St. Thomas More's Dawson Magrini at St. Thomas More High School on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
