Illinois basketball beat Minnesota 95-68 during a game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Champaign.
UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) reacts to a Minnesota turnover during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois center Samba Kane (34) pulls down a rebound near Minnesota center Daniel Oturu (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) goes up with a shot between Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy (3) and guard Amir Coffey (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) shoots next to Minnesota guard Isaiah Washington (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) tries to muscle up a shot on Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) defends against Minnesota forward Eric Curry (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood yells during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) gets a tap-in basket over Minnesota forward Michael Hurt (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Tevian Jones, left, and Minnesota guard Amir Coffey and forward Jordan Murphy (3) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan dances back to play defense after making a 3-point shot during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) grabs a loose ball near Minnesota center Daniel Oturu during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols grabs a loose ball next to Minnesota center Daniel Oturu (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy (3) dunks over Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Illinois won 95-68. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy (3) tries to shoot between Illinois guard Aaron Jordan, left, and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy (3) fouls Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guards Da'Monte Williams (20) and Aaron Jordan (23) run to the locker room after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Illinois won 95-68. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Drew Cayce (3) gestures after scoring during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Minnesota guard Dupree McBrayer (1) tries to drive around Illinois center Samba Kane (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Illinois won 95-68. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Minnesota forward Eric Curry (24) shoots as Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and guard Da'Monte Williams (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Illinois won 95-68. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) can't secure a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Illinois won 95-68. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Minnesota guard Brock Stull (31) and Minnesota forward Eric Curry (24) pressure Illinois guard Tevian Jones (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Minnesota coach Richard Pitino reacts near the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) shoots over Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy (3) and center Daniel Oturu (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
