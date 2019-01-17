Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
Thu, 01/17/2019 - 1:24pm | Stephen Haas

Illinois basketball beat Minnesota 95-68 during a game at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Champaign.

