2019 Cardinals Caravan in Champaign
Fri, 01/18/2019 - 2:44pm | Stephen Haas

Hundreds of fans showed up to see current and former players from the St. Louis Cardinals during a 2019 Cardinals Caravan stop in the Illinois Ballroom at the I Hotel and Conference Center on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Champaign.

