Monticello vs. Prairie Central in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
-
HS Boys Basketball: Monticello vs. PC
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Alek Bundy (11) and Prairie Central's Jake Bachtold (3) in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Monticello's Ethan Johns (22) looses the ball to Prairie Central's Jake Crane (12) while being guarded by Prairie Central's Cooper Palmore (5) in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Monticello's fans in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Prairie Central's head coach Darin Bazzell in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Prairie Central's Cooper Palmore (5) and Monticello's Ethan Johns (22) in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Monticello's Alek Bundy (11) in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Monticello's Benton Singleton (21) and Prairie Central's Trey Bazzell (2) in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Monticello's Benton Singleton (21) attempts to bock a shot by Prairie Central's Kaden King (23) in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
iMonticello's Ryan Reeder (13) grabs a rebound n prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) an Prairie Central's Jake Crane (12) in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Monticello's David Alexander (32) and Prairie Central's Jake Crane (12) in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) and Prairie Central's Trey Bazzell (2) in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Monticello's Benton Singleton (21) and Prairie Central's Trey Bazzell (2) in prep basketball game at Monticello High School on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
