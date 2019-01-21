Area wrestlers compete in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
HS Wrestling: 2019 Marty Williams Invitational
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Danville's Tyrese Smith wrestles against Rochelle's Keegan Davis during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Mahomet-Seymour's Cayden Grove wrestles against Lincoln's Steven Walters during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Mahomet-Seymour's Payton Ragona wrestles against Richland's Trevor Bowers during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Champaign Central's Laban Ntumba wrestles against Metamora's Tristin Fitz during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Danville's Kevin Sanchez wrestles against Mattoon's Gavin Jones during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Danville's Eliseo Perez wrestles against Belleville West's Ryan Craun during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Champaign Centennial's Tre Walker wrestles against Metamora's JR Vargas during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Judah Christian's Michael Jancola gets up after wrestling against Rochelle's Zack Capes during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Champaign Central's Miseal Carmona-Sanchez wrestles against Riverton's Carson Hall during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Mahomet-Seymour's Payton Ragona wrestles against Mattoon's Coby Haney during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Mahomet-Seymour's Logan Petro wrestles against Mattoon's Jeremiah Jones during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Mahomet-Seymour's Chance Decker wrestles against Rochelle's Eddie Villalobos during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Danville's Eliseo Perez wrestles against Heyworth's Andrew Sims during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Champaign Centennial's Danny Lack wrestles against Mattoon's Derek Owens during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Champaign Centennial's Dontaice Roberson wrestles against Limestone's Kadin Mitchell-Look during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Judah Christian's Grant Albaugh wrestles against Rochelle's Bryan Garza during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Champaign Centennial's Lance Russell wrestles against Rochelle's Gavin Ansteth during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Mahomet-Seymour's Seth Buchanan wrestles against Naperville Central's Carson Enfield during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Danville's Dominic Perez wrestles against Rochelle's Pedro Lopez during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Champaign Central's Zach Hijab wrestles against Danville's Tyreese Smith during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
Champaign Centennial's Roger Edwards wrestles against Normal West's Brandon Duvendack during the 2019 Marty Williams Invitational in the Mahomet-Seymour High School field house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Mahomet.
