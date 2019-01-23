Illinois vs. Wisconsin in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
UI Men's Basketball vs. Wisconsin 2019
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) passes away from the defense of Wisconsin guard Khalil Iverson (21) and forward Ethan Happ (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) is defended by Wisconsin guard Khalil Iverson (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) moves the ball under pressure from Wisconsin guard Kobe King (23) and forward Nate Reuvers (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) defends against Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) looks for room to pass as Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) drives to the basket against Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)
