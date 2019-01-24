Judah Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian in a prep basketball game at Judah High School in Champaign on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Judah vs. Cornerstone
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Judah's Michelle Miller (23), second from left, gets a hug during a timeout after scoring her 1000th point in a prep basketball game at Judah High School in Champaign on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Judah vs. Cornerstone
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Judah's Marina DeAtley (5) guards Cornerstone's Gabbi Green (33) in a prep basketball game at Judah High School in Champaign on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Judah vs. Cornerstone
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Judah's Jenna Barnhart (12) and Cornerstone's Haley Lehman (21) in a prep basketball game at Judah High School in Champaign on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Judah vs. Cornerstone
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Judah's Sa'kinah Williams (40) and Cornerstone's Clara Pogue (10) in a prep basketball game at Judah High School in Champaign on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Judah vs. Cornerstone
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Fans of Judah's Michelle Miller (23) hold up signs encouraging her to score her 1000th point in a prep basketball game at Judah High School in Champaign on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Judah vs. Cornerstone
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Judah's boys team cheers for the girls in a prep basketball game at Judah High School in Champaign on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Judah vs. Cornerstone
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Judah's Meghan Olthoff (22) in a prep basketball game at Judah High School in Champaign on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Judah vs. Cornerstone
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Judah's Michelle Miller (23) guards Cornerstone's Davis Martin (11) in a prep basketball game at Judah High School in Champaign on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Judah vs. Cornerstone
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Judah's Jenna Barnhart (12) and Cornerstone's Haley Lehman (21) in a prep basketball game at Judah High School in Champaign on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019.
-
HS Girls Basketball: Judah vs. Cornerstone
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Judah's Tory Clevenger (2) in a prep basketball game at Judah High School in Champaign on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.