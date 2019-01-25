Artists from Opera for the Young, a professional touring company based out of Madison, Wis., perform "Super Storm" with help from Robeson Elementary School fourth graders in the school's gym Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Champaign.
-
Opera for the Young at Robeson Elementary School
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Robeson Elementary School fourth-grade students (l-r) Saniyya Stennis, Olivia Miller-Mitchell, Krisha Patel and Aubrey Sather sing during an Opera for the Young performance of "Super Storm," in the gym at Robeson Elementary School Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Champaign. Opera for the Young, a professional touring company based out of Madison, Wis., performs for elementary schools in the Midwest with support by the National Endowment for the Arts.
-
Opera for the Young at Robeson Elementary School
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Baritone Joel Rogier, of Glen Carbon, Ill., sings during an Opera for the Young performance of "Super Storm," in the gym at Robeson Elementary School Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Champaign. Opera for the Young, a professional touring company based out of Madison, Wis., performs for elementary schools in the Midwest with support by the National Endowment for the Arts.
-
Opera for the Young at Robeson Elementary School
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Mezzo-soprano Cassidy Smith, left, and soprano Katelyn Lee, both of Chicago, sing during an Opera for the Young performance of "Super Storm," in the gym at Robeson Elementary School Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Champaign. Opera for the Young, a professional touring company based out of Madison, Wis., performs for elementary schools in the Midwest with support by the National Endowment for the Arts.
-
Opera for the Young at Robeson Elementary School
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Robeson Elementary School fourth-grade students (l-r) Kate Pitcher, Kayleigh Grone, Krishna Jaswal and Mary Tichenor sing during an Opera for the Young performance of "Super Storm," in the gym at Robeson Elementary School Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Champaign. Opera for the Young, a professional touring company based out of Madison, Wis., performs for elementary schools in the Midwest with support by the National Endowment for the Arts.
-
Opera for the Young at Robeson Elementary School
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Opera for the Young artists (l-r) soprano Katelyn Young, mezzo-soprano Cassidy Smith, tenor Max Hosmer and baritone Joel Rogier sing during a performance of "Super Storm," in the gym at Robeson Elementary School Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Champaign. Opera for the Young, a professional touring company based out of Madison, Wis., performs for elementary schools in the Midwest with support by the National Endowment for the Arts.
-
Opera for the Young at Robeson Elementary School
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Robeson Elementary School fourth-grade students Abram Kerchner, left, and Avari Yu peek out from behind the background while participating in an Opera for the Young performance of "Super Storm," in the gym at Robeson Elementary School Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Champaign. Opera for the Young, a professional touring company based out of Madison, Wis., performs for elementary schools in the Midwest with support by the National Endowment for the Arts.
-
Opera for the Young at Robeson Elementary School
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Robeson Elementary School fourth-grade students sing during an Opera for the Young performance of "Super Storm," in the gym at Robeson Elementary School Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Champaign. Opera for the Young, a professional touring company based out of Madison, Wis., performs for elementary schools in the Midwest with support by the National Endowment for the Arts.
-
Opera for the Young at Robeson Elementary School
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Robeson Elementary School Principal Jessica Pitcher makes a cameo appearance as Brandy the Saint Bernard, during an Opera for the Young performance of "Super Storm," in the gym at Robeson Elementary School Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Champaign. Opera for the Young, a professional touring company based out of Madison, Wis., performs for elementary schools in the Midwest with support by the National Endowment for the Arts.
-
Opera for the Young at Robeson Elementary School
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Tenor Max Hosmer, of Chicago, sings for the students of Robeson Elementary School during an Opera for the Young performance of "Super Storm," in the school's gym Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Champaign. Opera for the Young, a professional touring company based out of Madison, Wis., performs for elementary schools in the Midwest with support by the National Endowment for the Arts.
-
Opera for the Young at Robeson Elementary School
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Robeson Elementary School Principal Jessica Pitcher makes a cameo appearance as Brandy the Saint Bernard, during an Opera for the Young performance of "Super Storm," in the school's gym Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Champaign. Opera for the Young, a professional touring company based out of Madison, Wis., performs for elementary schools in the Midwest with support by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.