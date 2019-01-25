Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Opera for the Young at Robeson Elementary School
Fri, 01/25/2019 - 12:02pm | Stephen Haas

Artists from Opera for the Young, a professional touring company based out of Madison, Wis., perform "Super Storm" with help from Robeson Elementary School fourth graders in the school's gym Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Champaign.

