Champaign County MLK Celebration 2019

The Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019.
at the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019
Keynote speaker, Father Pfleger is interviewed by media before the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration.
at the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019
Keynote speaker, Father Pfleger (right) visits with Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen (right) and Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin before the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration.
at the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019
Keynote speaker, Father Pfleger (left) visits with Champaign, Urbana, and Rantioul safety officials before the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration.
at the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019
Representative Carol Ammons (left) with Ruby Mendenhall at the reception preceding the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration.
at the 2019 Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019
Champaign County States Attorney, Julia Reitz (center) with Urbana Interim Chief of Police Bryant Seraphin (left) and Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb at the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration.
at the 2019 Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019
From the left are Clayton Maupin, Champaign Deputy Fire Marshall Janet Maupin, City of Champaign Community Relations Manager and Compliance Officer Rachel Joy, Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen, Champaign Councilman at large Matthew Gladney, and Champaign Deputy City Manager Joan Walls at the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration.
at the 2019 Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019
Champaign Police Chief, Anthony Cobb (left) with Champaign Deputy Fire Chief Dorval Norwood at the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration.
at the 2019 Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Achievement Award recipient, Seon Williams (left) with fiance', Tonya Johnson at the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration.
at the 2019 Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019
Lorraine Cowart with grandchildren (from left) Malon Adams, Razon Briggs, and Malira McGowan at the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration.
at the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019
Melvin Knight performs during the 2019 Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration at the Vineyard Church in Urbana.
at the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019
Reverend Charles O. Nash, Sr., president of the Minister Alliance of Champaign-Urbana and Vicinity, visits with other guests during the reception before the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration.
at the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019
Champaign County Sherriff, Dustin Heurman with Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin at the Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration.
at the 2019 Champaign County Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration event at the Vineyard Church in Urbana on January 18, 2019
Barrington Coleman (left), Faye V. Harrison, and William Conwill at the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration at The Vineyard Church in Urbana.
