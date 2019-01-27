First Baptist Church of Mahomet was originally organized in 1839 as Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Town founder Daniel Porter hosted meetings in his home until a small meeting house was constructed in 1840. The first church building proper was a simple frame structure located at the southwest corner of Main and Lombard Streets. The current brick building was constructed in 1867.
-
Significant Structures: First Baptist Church of Mahomet
Photographer: Rick Danzl
First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
-
Original stained glass at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
-
The sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
-
Doors in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 that open to additional rooms.
-
The sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
-
Original stained glass at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
-
Pastor Brian Romanowski, left, and Bruce Swartz at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
-
The current front entrance at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
-
A rope that leads to the bell that is in use at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
-
Part of one of the additions on the rear of (the original wall) at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
-
Part of one of the room additions at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
-
Books with meeting notes and the charter from the 1860s at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
-
The sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
-
The current front entrance at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
-
The current front entrance at First Baptist Church of Mahomet on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
