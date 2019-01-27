Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Significant Structures: First Baptist Church of Mahomet
Sun, 01/27/2019 - 6:00am | Rick Danzl

First Baptist Church of Mahomet was originally organized in 1839 as Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Town founder Daniel Porter hosted meetings in his home until a small meeting house was constructed in 1840. The first church building proper was a simple frame structure located at the southwest corner of Main and Lombard Streets. The current brick building was constructed in 1867.

