Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29, 2019. The event benefitted Feed Our Kids, Childhood Leukemia Foundation, Athletes Against Anxiety and Depression and the Luke Tatsu Johnson Foundation.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Members of the Women's Soccer team react to their scores after performing an Oompa-Loompa dance during Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29. 2019.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Members of the Women's Golf team during Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29. 2019.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Women's golf coach Renee Slone watches her team perform from backstage during Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29. 2019.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A wrestler sings a ballad to open their performance during Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29. 2019.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The women's soccer team watches the wrestlers as they wait for their turn to go onstage during Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29. 2019.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Former Centennial standout Justin Cardani, top, performs with the wrestling team during Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29. 2019.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Caleb Larson performs with the baseball team during Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29. 2019.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The volleyball team performs a Karaoke song, Party in the NCAA, to the tune of Party in the USA, during Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29. 2019.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Marching Illini opened Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29. 2019.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Football players performed to Candy Girl during Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29. 2019.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The women's gymnastics team during Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29. 2019.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The men's Tennis team during Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29. 2019.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Miss Illinois Grace Khachaturian was one of the judges during Jock Jams 2019 at Foellinger Auditorium on UI campus in Urbana on Monday, Jan. 29. 2019.
