Schlarman vs. Oakwood in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
HS Girls Basketball: Schlarman vs. Oakwood
Oakwood's Aubrey Wells (4) and Schlarman's Destiny Dye (32) and Schlarman's McKaylee Allen (31) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) goes up for a shot in front of Oakwood's Katelyn Young (35) and Oakwood's Aaliyah Denius (3) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Capria Brown (4) and Oakwood's Katelyn Young (35) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Sydney Gouard (3) and Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) guard Oakwood's Kylie Neuman (11) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) shoots in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) is guarded by Oakwood's Katelyn Young (35), Oakwood's Aubrey Wells (4), and Oakwood's Paiton Frerichs (25) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Oakwood's Katelyn Young (35) and Schlarman's Destiny Dye (32) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's head coach Keith Peoples in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Capria Brown (4) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Destiny Dye (32) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Cece Damilano (2) and Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) guard Oakwood's Kylie Neuman (11) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) and Schlarman's Cece Damilano (2) and Oakwood's Aaliyah Denius (3) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) and Schlarman's Capria Brown (4) guard Oakwood's Kylie Neuman (11) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Sydney Gouard (3) corrals a pass meant for Oakwood's Aubrey Wells (4) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Capria Brown (4) guards Oakwood's Kylie Neuman (11) as Schlarman's Sydney Gouard (3) and Oakwood's Katelyn Young (35) and Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) and Oakwood's Paiton Frerichs (25) jostle for position in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (5) goes for the ball along with Oakwood's Katelyn Young (35) and Oakwood's Paiton Frerichs (25) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Sydney Gouard (3) shots as Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) and Oakwood's Katelyn Young (35) watch in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Oakwood's head coach Stephanie Marsh in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Sydney Gouard (3) and Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) and Oakwood's Katelyn Young (35) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Schlarman's Janiah Newell (11) and Oakwood's Paiton Frerichs (25) in a prep girls basketball game at Oakwood High School on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
