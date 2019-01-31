Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, January 31, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Attorney for alleged Clarence terrorist wants client kept in Illinois

UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
| Subscribe

UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota

Thu, 01/31/2019 - 9:56am | Rick Danzl

Illinois vs. Minnesota in an NCAA basketball game in Minneapolis on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

-