Illinois vs. Minnesota in an NCAA basketball game in Minneapolis on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
Photographer: Bruce Kluckhohn
Minnesota's Jordan Murphy (3) drives around Illinois' Tevian Jones (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
Photographer: Bruce Kluckhohn
Minnesota's Eric Curry (24) works for position between Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, left, and Aaron Jordan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
Photographer: Bruce Kluckhohn
Illinois coach Brad Underwood questions a referee during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 86-75. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
Photographer: Bruce Kluckhohn
Minnesota's Amir Coffey scores against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 86-75. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
Photographer: Bruce Kluckhohn
Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) dribbles past Minnesota's Gabe Kalscheur (22) around a pick during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 86-75. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
Photographer: Bruce Kluckhohn
With an outside temperature of 18 degrees below zero, Minnesota fans dress warmly to watch the the team take on Illinois at an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 86-75. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
Photographer: Bruce Kluckhohn
Minnesota coach Rick Pitino questions a call by a referee during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 86-75. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
Photographer: Bruce Kluckhohn
Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) tries to go between Minnesota's Amir Coffey (5) and Isaiah Washington (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
Photographer: Bruce Kluckhohn
Illinois' Kipper Nichols (2) blocks the shot of Minnesota's Jordan Murphy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
Photographer: Bruce Kluckhohn
Illinois' Tevian Jones (5) tries to work around Minnesota's Dupree McBrayer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota
Photographer: Bruce Kluckhohn
Minnesota's Amir Coffey (5) shoots against Illinois' Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.