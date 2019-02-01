Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, February 2, 2019 83 Today's Paper

HS Boys Basketball: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
| Subscribe

HS Boys Basketball: Champaign Central vs. Urbana

Fri, 02/01/2019 - 10:38pm | Stephen Haas

Champaign Central faces Urbana during a high school basketball game at Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign. Urbana won the game 64-59.

-