Champaign Central faces Urbana during a high school basketball game at Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign. Urbana won the game 64-59.
HS Boys Basketball: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Sam Beesley (23) passes away form Urbana's Bryson Tatum (30) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Central's Khailieo Terry (1) looks for room to pass against Urbana's Christopher Cross (12) and Jermale Young (2) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Central's Gus Rossow (2) moves the ball against the defense of Urbana's Bryson Tatum (34) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Urbana's Payton Sheen (14) celebrates a 3-pointer against Central during the first half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Central's Jalen Booker (5) moves between the defense of Urbana's Tyreese McWilliams (34) and Jermale Young (2) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Central's Stefonce Moffitt (24) defends against Urbana's Jermale Young (2) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Urbana's Payton Sheen celebrates after scoring against Central during the first half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Central's Sam Beesley (23) moves the ball under pressure from Urbana's Tyreese McWilliams (34) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Urbana's Christopher Cross (12) looks for room to pass under pressure from Central's Sam Beesley (23) and Jalen Booker (5) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Central's Isaiah Jackson (21) drives to the basket against Urbana's Miller Calhoun (40) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Urbana's Jermale Young (2) moves the ball down the court away from the defense of Central's Isaiah Jackson (21) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Central's Khailieo Terry (1) dunks over the defense of Urbana's Von-Preston Griffin (23) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Central Head Coach Jeff Finke calls out from the bench during the first half of a high school basketball game against Urbana at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Urbana's Bryson Tatum (30) shoots against Central during the first half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign.
Central's Jake Meyer (22) defends against a shot from Urbana's Payton Sheen (14) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign. Urbana won the game 64-59.
Central's Jake Meyer (22) looks for an open pass under pressure from Urbana's Jermale Young (2) and Tyreese McWilliams (34) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign. Urbana won the game 64-59.
Central's Pryce Punkay (10) scrambles for a loose ball against Urbana's Christopher Cross (12) and Bryson Tatum (30) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign. Urbana won the game 64-59.
Urbana's Miller Calhoun (40) passes the ball away from Central's Khailieo Terry (1) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign. Urbana won the game 64-59.
Urbana's Jermale Young (2) protects the ball from the reach of Central's Jalen Booker (5) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign. Urbana won the game 64-59.
Central fans cheer before a free throw during the second half of a high school basketball game against Urbana at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign. Urbana won the game 64-59.
Central's Khailieo Terry (1) reacts after a foul call against him during the second half of a high school basketball game against Urbana at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign. Urbana won the game 64-59.
Urbana Head Coach Verdell Jones Jr. watches from the bench during the second half of a high school basketball game against Central at Champaign Central's Combes Gym Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Champaign. Urbana won the game 64-59.
