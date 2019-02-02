Illinois vs. Nebraska in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11)and Nebraska's guard James Palmer Jr. (0) go after a loose ball during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kenny Battle during a time out during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili's brother Davit Bezhanishvili watches during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Tuscola's Jalen Quinn watches from the stands during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) looks to pass out a offensive rebound to Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) who is being guarded by Nebraska's guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nebraska's guard James Palmer Jr. (0) drives around Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) during the first half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nebraska's guard James Palmer Jr. (0) is guarded by Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) in the first half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nebraska's guard Karrington Davis (10) guards Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the first half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nebraska's guard Karrington Davis (10) drives between Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the first half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nebraska's forward Isaiah Roby (15) and Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the first half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nebraska's head coach Tim Miles pleads his case to the ref in the first half of their their NCAA college basketball game vs. Illinois in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) reacts to scoring a three point in the first half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) is fouled by Nebraska's guard Glynn Watson Jr. (5) during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) guards Nebraska's forward Tanner Borchardt (20) during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Nebraska's forward Isaiah Roby (15) during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nebraska's guard Thomas Allen (12) drives into Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Nebraska's forward Tanner Borchardt (20) during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and Illinois guard Tevian Jones (5) during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Nebraska's guard James Palmer Jr. (0) during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Tevian Jones (5) tips in a pass backwards during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) encourages the crowd during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) cheer from the bench during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) shoots during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) wears a newspaper hat he got from the Orange Krush following their NCAA college basketball game vs Nebraska in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
