Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, February 2, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Second case of measles confirmed in Champaign-Urbana

UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019
| Subscribe

UI Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska 2019

Sat, 02/02/2019 - 4:23pm | Robin Scholz

Illinois vs. Nebraska in a NCAA game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Saturday. February 2, 2019. Illinois won 71-64.

-