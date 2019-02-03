The second in a series, we take a glimpse at what's happening in Newman.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A sign on the edge of town near Route 36 in Newman on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Lifelong Newsman resident Terry Payton looks out the window from his seat at the BP station in Newman on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Memorabilia displayed at The Newman Community Center and City Offices in the former Grade School in Newman on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Newman mayor Jim Allen in the gym at The Newman Community Center and City Offices in the former Grade School in Newman on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The Newman Community Center and City Offices in the former Grade School in Newman on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A sign along Route 36 in Newman on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A sign in Newman on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A sign on the edge of town in Newman on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Brushy Fork Creek near Route 36 in Newman on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Houses near the Newman water tower on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Houses near the Newman water tower on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The former Reconteck building that opened in 1990 as an industrial waste recycling facility in Newman on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Buildings on South Broadway Street in Newman on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The former First Presbyterian Church on West Yates Street in Newman on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A memorial at the Newman City Park in Newman on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Manager Ashley Bush serves lunch to Jim Sanstorm at the Corn Crib of Newman in Newman on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A sign in the front yard of a home in Newman on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
-
Big Deals in Small Towns: Newman
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Steve Wills and his wife Brandi Wills talk with a customer at the BP gas station in Newman on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.