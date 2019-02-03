Area wrestlers compete in the IHSA Class 1A Unity Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 1A Unity Regional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Hoopeston Area's Ezra Elliott, top, wrestles against Monticello's Austin McConaha in the 138 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Unity freshman Shane Ogden helps roll up wrestling mats on the gym floor after the finish of the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Monticello's Austin McConaha, right, wrestles against Hoopeston Area's Ezra Elliott in the 138 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Hoopeston Area's Ezra Elliott wrestles against Monticello's Austin McConaha in the 138 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Monticello's Matt Kerr, left, wrestles against Unity's Connor Eastin in the 195 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Monticello's Matt Kerr, top, wrestles against Unity's Connor Eastin in the 195 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Monticello teammates hold up their plaque after winning the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Unity's Tavius Hosley, right, wrestles against St. Joseph-Ogden's AJ Wagner in the 106 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Oakwood's Gage Reed, top, wrestles against St. Joseph-Ogden's Isaiah Moore in the 113 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Isaiah Moore wrestles against Oakwood's Gage Reed in the 113 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jake Wendling, top, wrestles against Monticello's Griffin Gustafson in the 120 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Monticello's Griffin Gustafson reacts while wrestling against St. Joseph-Ogden's Jake Wendling in the 120 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jake Wendling, top, wrestles against Monticello's Griffin Gustafson in the 120 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Oakwood's Joe Lashuay wrestles against Shelbyville's Luke Brown in the 126 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Oakwood's Joe Lashuay, top, wrestles against Shelbyville's Luke Brown in the 126 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Monticello's Ethan O'Linc, top, wrestles against St. Joseph-Ogden's Isaiah Immke in the 132 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Isaiah Immke reacts on the mat after wrestling against Monticello's Ethan O'Linc in the 132 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Hoopeston Area's Ezra Elliott, top, wrestles against Monticello's Austin McConaha in the 138 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Oakwood's Caleb Lashuay, top, wrestles against Unity's Pate Eastin in the 145 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Unity's Pate Eastin wrestles against Oakwood's Caleb Lashuay in the 145 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Unity's Pate Eastin, top, wrestles against Oakwood's Caleb Lashuay in the 145 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Unity's Pate Eastin, top, wrestles against Oakwood's Caleb Lashuay in the 145 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
St. Thomas More's J.D. Sexton, top, wrestles against Oakwood's Tate Johnson in the 152 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Oakwood's Tate Johnson wrestles against St. Thomas More's J.D. Sexton in the 152 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Jacob Akins, top, wrestles against Monticello's Jack Spence in the 160 pound first pace match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Monticello's Jack Spence, right, wrestles against Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Jacob Akins in the 160 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Monticello's Jack Spence, top, wrestles against Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Jacob Akins in the 160 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Judah Christian's Grant Albaugh, left, wrestles against Unity's Quinn Shannon in the 170 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Unity's Quinn Shannon, left, wrestles against Judah Christian's Grant Albaugh in the 170 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Judah Christian's Grant Albaugh, right, wrestles against Unity's Quinn Shannon in the 170 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Judah Christian's Grant Albaugh, top, wrestles against Unity's Quinn Shannon in the 170 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Unity's Quinn Shannon, left, wrestles against Judah Christian's Grant Albaugh in the 170 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Hoopeston Area's Abel Colunga, top, wrestles against Unity's Cade Scott in the 182 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Hoopeston Area's Anthony Colunga wrestles against Unity's Oran Varela in the 220 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Unity's Oran Varela, top, wrestles against Hoopeston Area's Anthony Colunga in the 220 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Oakwood's Caide Borden, right, wrestles against Unity's Austin McDaniel in the 285 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Oakwood's Caide Borden, top, wrestles against Unity's Austin McDaniel in the 285 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Unity's Austin McDaniel, right, wrestles against Oakwood's Caide Borden in the 285 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
Oakwood's Caide Borden, right, wrestles against Unity's Austin McDaniel in the 285 pound first place match during the IHSA 1A Regional at Unity High School's Rocket Center Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Tolono.
