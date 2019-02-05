UI Men's Basketball vs. Michigan State 2019

Illinois vs. Michigan State in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) celebrate following their upset win over Michigan State in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Dan Dakich in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) and Michigan State's guard Cassius Winston (5) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Michigan State's forward Nick Ward (44) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) does a happy dance in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Michigan State's forward Nick Ward (44) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Michigan State's forward Nick Ward (44) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
The fans flood the court and the players following their upset win over Michigan State in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23), Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) cele3brate ain the final seconds following their upset win over Michigan State in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Derek Burson gives a hug to Asst. Coach Jamall Walker following their upset win over Michigan State in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
The band in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Tevian Jones (5) following their upset win over Michigan State in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) interviewed by ESPN following their upset win over Michigan State in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) leaves the court following their upset win over Michigan State in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and his bother following their upset win over Michigan State in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) dunks in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) cheers from the bench in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11), Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) try to tie up a ball in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Orange Krush in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) reacts to making his first three in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
The court was stormed by fans following an upset win over Michigan State in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
The court was stormed by fans following an upset win over Michigan State in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
The court was stormed by fans following an upset win over Michigan State in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
The court was stormed by fans following an upset win over Michigan State in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Michigan State's guard Cassius Winston (5)in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Michigan State's forward Xavier Tillman (23) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Michigan State's forward Xavier Tillman (23) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Michigan State's guard Cassius Winston (5) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Orange Krush in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) hugs Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili's brother Davit as Illinois guard Tyler Underwood (32) cheers in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) guards Michigan State's forward Xavier Tillman (23) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) guards Michigan State's forward Nick Ward (44) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) and Michigan State's forward Xavier Tillman (23) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Michigan State's forward Xavier Tillman (23) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Central High School singers sing the National Anthem in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks with Illinois guard Tevian Jones (5) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) is grabbed by a sideline fan in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) dishes off to Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) as Michigan State's guard Cassius Winston (5) and Michigan State's forward Nick Ward (44) realize whats happening in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Michigan State's guard Matt McQuaid (20) in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Athletic Bands Graduate Assistant Reid Lasley and the band cheer towards the end of the upset victory over Michigan State in NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) leaves the court following an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 5,
2019.
