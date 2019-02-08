HS Girls Basketball: Danville vs. Centennial

Centennial takes on Danville during a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
Danville forward Miracle Payne (11) moves the ball against the defense of Centennial forward Ashley Kirby (11) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
Danville forward Makayla Gray (21) passes the ball away from Centennial forward Ashley Kirby (11) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
Danville guard Tharija Rose (15) shoots between the defense of Centennial forward Marysa Morrow (42) and forward Ashley Kirby (11) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
Centennial guard Andie Wilson (4) protects the ball from the defense of Danville guard Tharija Rose (15) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
Danville guard Tharija Rose (15) moves the ball down the court past Centennial forward Marysa Morrow (42) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
Centennial forward Kate Yahnke (5) looks for room to pass against the defense of Danville forward Nariah Matchem (35) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
Danville forward Makala Gray (21) shoots against the defense of Centennial guard Kate Kroenke (2) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
Centennial guard Alayah Biggers (1) tries to protect the ball from the reach of Danville forward Makala Gray (21) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
Centennial forward Hannah Luchinski (21) looks for an open pass against the defense of Danville center Destiny Davis (00) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
Danville forward Makala Gray (21) sends the ball down the court past Centennial guard Makenzie Kersch (3) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
Centennial guard Kate Kroenke (2) protects the ball from the defense of Danville guard Tharija Rose (15) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
Centennial forward Marysa Morrow (42) and guard Andie Wilson (4) team up against a shot from Danville guard Tharija Rose (15) during the first half of a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
Danville forward Nariah Matchem (35) gets her hand on a pass intended for Centennial forward Jenna Woods (12) during the second half of a high school basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Champaign. Danville won the game 60-35.
