UI Women's Gymnastics vs. Michigan State 2019

Illinois vs. Michigan State in a women's gymnastics meet at Huff Hall on UI campus in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
UI's Karen Howell gets developed by teammates after the vault during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Ava McCartney, 4, Homer, slaps hands with Olympic silver medalist Samantha Peszek after she got Peszek's autograph before Friday's women's gymnastics meet with Michigan State at Huff Hall. With her is her mother Ashley.
UI's Kylie Noonan on the uneven bars during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Nicole Biondi sticks her landing on the uneven bars during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Rachael Donovan on the uneven bars during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Kylie Noonan sticks her landing on the uneven bars during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's fans during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Mary Jane Otto on the uneven bars during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Brittany Jones realizes she its not going to make her landing off of the uneven bars during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Haylee Roe on the balance beam during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Haylee Roe on the balance beam during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Kylie Noonan on the balance beam during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Nicole Biondi dismounts from the balance beam during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Rachael Donovan on the balance beam during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's fans during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Shaylah Scott following her balance beam routine during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's fans wave rally towels during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Karen Howell on the vault during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Kasey Meeks after her vault during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Rae Balthazor watches from a chair wither her foot in a boot during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
UI's Lindsay Dwyer on the uneven bars during a gymnastics meet vs. Michigan State at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
