Illinois holds off Rutgers during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Patrick Florey, a freshman general studies major from Lombard, shakes his Orange Krush edition of the Daily Illini while standing in the Orange Krush section as a video plays on the screen before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) scores against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) passes the ball away from the defense of Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson (2) and forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) shoots under pressure from Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson (2) and guard Geo Baker (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) blocks a shot from Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) scores against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) and guard Andres Feliz (10) battle for a loose ball with Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell reacts after a foul call against one of his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) defends against Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) drives to the basket around Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) shoots against Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) looks for room to pass against Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood calls out from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) pressures Rutgers forward Shaq Carter (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) drives to the basket around Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) moves the ball against the defense of Rutgers forward Shaq Carter (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Tevian Jones (5) shoots over the reach of Rutgers forward Shaq Carter (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) defends against Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) eyes the basket against the defense of Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson (2) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) shoots against Rutgers during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) protects the ball from the reach of Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi (5) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) shoots over the defense of Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) defends against Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) drives to the basket between the defense of Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) and guard Caleb McConnell (22) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) moves the ball against the defense of Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) shoots under pressure from Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson (2) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) tries to avoid landing on Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) after grabbing a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) moves the ball against the defense of Rutgers guard Montez Mathis (23) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) defends against Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) shoots against Rutgers during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and guard Aaron Jordan (23) battle for a loose ball against Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks with his team in a timeout during an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) team up against Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and guard Aaron Jordan (23) defend against Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots under pressure from Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) motions to the crowd for more noise after a play against Rutgers during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) fights for a rebound against Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell (22) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) shoots over the reach of Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi (5) during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) motions to the crowd for more noise after a play against Rutgers during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and guard Trent Frazier (1) celebrate on the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) makes his way through a sea of fans after an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) talks with former Illini Deon Thomas after scoring 35 points in the game, breaking Thomas' record of 34, after an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.