UI Men's Basketball vs. Rutgers, Feb. 9, 2019
Sat, 02/09/2019 - 7:27pm | Stephen Haas

Illinois holds off Rutgers during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 99-94 in overtime.

