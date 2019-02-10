Area wrestlers compete for a chance at the state tournament during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Nick Kotiw, top, competes against Danville's Anterrius Turner in a 126 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Cam McMullen, top, competes against Jacksonville's Ian Fraas in a 113 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Natris Morris, right, competes against Carbondale's Basil Alshammari in a 120 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Noah Schnepper competes against Mt. Zion's Tristin Garrett in a 126 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Nick Kotiw, top, competes against Danville's Anterrius Turner in a 126 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Danville's Tyreese Smith, top, competes against Cahokia's Ja'Ry Cobb in a 132 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Danville's Anterrius Turner struggles against Central's Nick Kotiw in a 126 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Roger Edwards, right, tries to pick up Springfield's Danny Stewert in a 132 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Rashon Allen, front, competes against Springfield Lanphier's Austin Payton in a 132 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Keddrick Terhune competes against Cahokia's Mahlik Ball in a 138 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Gage Granadino, top, competes against Taylorville's Chaz Allen in a 152 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Danville's Izaiah lopez competes against Jacksonville's Tyger VanIter in a 152 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Danville's Kevin Sanchez, top, wrestles against Troy Triad's Kaden Marmon in a 160 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Wyatt Heimann, right, competes against Cahokia's Vincent Perry in a 170 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The colorful wrestling shoe of Urbana's Traeton Woods stands out against the mat during his 182 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana's Traeton Woods, top, competes against Mascoutah's David Polaski in a 182 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Daunte Roberts, right, competes against Chatham Glenwood's Logan Crumly in a 182 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Julian Wilson, left, competes against Troy Triad's Andrew McElligot in a 195 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Danville's Ronnie Crider reacts between periods against Carbondale's Omar Nasar in a 195 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mt. Zion's Doug Rawlings reacts while competing against Danville's Dominic Perez in a 220 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Danville's Dominic Perez, top, competes against Mt. Zion's Doug Rawlings in a 220 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Cajaun Johnson, top, competes against Bethalto Civic Memorial's Ben Skggs in a 106 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mattoon's Rick Wright, top, competes against Central's Carter Hall in a 113 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Carter Hall, top, competes against Mattoon's Rick Wright in a 113 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Carter Hall, top, competes against Mattoon's Rick Wright in a 113 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Owen Straub competes against Centennial's Cam McMullen in a 113 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Cam McMullen wrestles against Mahomet-Seymour's Owen Straub in a 113 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's DeLeon Rice looks to the clock while competing against Bethalto Civic Memorial's Caleb Tyus in a 120 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's DeLeon Rice tries to get up while competing against Bethalto Civic Memorial's Caleb Tyus in a 120 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rochester's Cole Peters, left, wrestles against Springfield Lanphier's Colton Burtle in a 120 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Springfield's Jacquez Stewart picks up Mahomet-Seymour's Chance Decker in a 138 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Jacksonville's Tim Welsh cries out while competing against Marion's Nate Dampier in a 132 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Peter McCusker, top, wrestles against Troy triad's Garrett Bakarich in a 145 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Danville's Anthony Turner, top, competes against Mt. Zion's Lukas Eagle in the 145 pound semifinal match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Danville's Anthony Turner, top, competes against Mt. Zion's Lukas Eagle in the 145 pound semifinal match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Danville's Anthony Turner, right, competes against Mt. Zion's Lukas Eagle in the 145 pound semifinal match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rantoul's Nolan Roseman, top, competes against Carbondale's Aron Taylor in a 152 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Cam Nesbit, left, competes against Highland's Devin Wills in a 160 pound semifinal match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Dalton Hall, right, holds on to Carbondale's Luke Daly in a 160 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Dontaice Roberson, top, competes against Marion's River Flute in a 170 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Argenta-Oreana's Makail Stanley, bottom, looks to his coaches while wrestling against Mascouthat Caleb Grau in a 170 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Wyatt Heimann catches his breath between periods while competing against Chatham Glenwood's Zach Eiter in a 170 pound wrestleback match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Daniel Renshaw wrestles against Chatham Glenwood Mitch Hutmacher in a 195 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Westville's Dawson Pruitt wrestles against Cahokia's Jacob Bullock in a 220 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Westville's Hayden Copass, left, competes against Decatur Eisenhower's Caleb Guise in a 285 pound match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana's Luke Luffman, right, competes against Richland's Skyler Sutton in a 285 pound semifinal match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Richland's Skyler Sutton looks toward his coaches while being pinned by Urbana's Luke Luffman in a 285 pound semifinal match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
-
HS Wrestling: IHSA Class 2A Mahomet Sectional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana's Luke Luffman, top, pins Richland's Skyler Sutton in a 285 pound semifinal match of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional in the gymnasium at Mahomet-Seymour High School Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in Mahomet.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.