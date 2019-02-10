One Winter Night event in Downtown Champaign on February 1, 2019
On The Town: One Winter Night 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the One Winter Night event in Downtown Champaign on February 1, 2019
Box Dweller, Natalie Nielsen, arrives with her home for the evening outside of the Champaign City Building for One Winter Night.
Box Dwellers, Rusty Kuhlmann of Watseka (left), Kiara McDonald (center) and her mother Amanda McDonald - both of Piper City sit in their boxes along Neil Street for One Winter Night.
One Winter Night volunteers from Alpha Epsilon Phi were (from the left) Rachel Pressler, Erin Kravchick, and Victoria Anagnostopolos. The trio collected donations for C-U at Home at the corner of Neil and Main during the event.
Volunteers hit the streets to take donations for C-U at Home during One Winter Night in Downtown Champaign.
Some of the key event leaders for C-U at Home's One Winter Night gather at the Orpheum for a photo. In the front from the left are Audra Thomas, Janeane (cq) Keller, and Kelly-Jane Monahan. Standing from the left are Geri Goldberg, Scott Williamson, Michelle Grindley, C-U at Home Executive Director Rob Dalhaus, Butch Dalhaus, and Joel Sanders.
Champaign Police Officer David Monahan speaks during the One Winter Night fundraiser for C-U at Home. The annual event includes speakers and information to raise awareness of the homeless and at risk individuals.
Senator Scott Bennett and his Chief of Staff, Michelle Gonzales, were among the Box Dwellers along Neil Street during C-U at Home's One Winter Night event.
Courtney and Kenneth Kirts of "Team Bayer" check in for One Winter Night.
Owen Anderson (left) and Adam Ruggieri arrive for One Winter Night check in at the Orpheum. Ruggieri said the he wears the helmet every year to the event that benefits C-U at Home.
Volunteers hit the streets to take donations for C-U at Home during One Winter Night in Downtown Champaign.
Box Dweller Owen Anderson readies his home for the night along Neil Street during C-U at Home's One Winter Night fundraiser and community awareness event.
Canteen Run volunteers Jean Huddleston (left) and Riley Akers provided real hot chocolate and boxed lunches to the box dwellers during C-U at Home's One Winter Night.
Nicholas Lehman holds a sign coaxing drive through donations from drivers on Walnut Street during One Winter Night.
Judson and Laura Kerlin hold signs coaxing drive through donations from drivers on Walnut Street during One Winter Night.
Box Dwellers, James Larkin of Bloomington (left) and Parker Palumbo of Ludlow (right) of "Team Bayer" at the One Winter Night event benefiting C-U at Home.
Volunteers at the snack station in the Orpheum Children's Museum for One Winter Night. From the left are Becky Stark, Angela Wolfe, Geri Goldberg, and Lisa Gritmacker.
