Thursday, February 14, 2019

Garden Hills Engineers 2019
Thu, 02/14/2019 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

Fifth grade students at Garden Hills school in Champaign assembled skating aids for kindergarteners at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The device is made of PVC pieces that the students assembled using a blueprint that was provided.

