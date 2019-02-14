Garden Hills Engineers 2019

Fifth grade students at Garden Hills school in Champaign assembled skating aids for kindergarteners at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The device is made of PVC pieces that the students assembled using a blueprint that was provided.
Zion Jackson, left, gets help from teammate Samiya Bolton as he tries to connect two pieces of PVC as fifth graders made skating aids for kindergartners at Garden Hill school in Champaign on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Zach Quiban tests out his group's finished project as Sintece Johnson follows along as fifth graders made skating aids for kindergartners at Garden Hill school in Champaign on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Students, right to left from front- Rahmel Frazier, Zach Quiban and Kaytriana Netter talk with teacher Melissa Kearns, left, as they complete their project as fifth graders made skating aids for kindergartners at Garden Hill school in Champaign on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Aniya Winfrey concentrates on getting two pieces of PVC to connect as fifth graders made skating aids for kindergartners at Garden Hill school in Champaign on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Fifth graders gathered in the cafeteria and made skating aids for kindergartners at Garden Hill school in Champaign on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
the blueprint the kids used as fifth graders made skating aids for kindergartners at Garden Hill school in Champaign on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
A group works with the project designers, Unit 4 employees Jamie Gatson, in back with hat, and BJ Hancock, as fifth graders made skating aids for kindergartners at Garden Hill school in Champaign on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
