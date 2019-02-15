Illinois takes on Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won the game 63-56 for the team's fourth win in a row.
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Andres Feliz, left, drives against Ohio State guard Keyshawn Woods during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Trent Frazier, right, puts up a shot against Ohio State guard Keyshawn Woods, left, and forward Luther Muhammad during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, center, works against Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, and guard C.J. Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Alan Griffin, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State guard Duane Washington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Trent Frazier, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu shoots next to Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan, center, and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, left, work for a rebound against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, left, dunks over Illinois guard Alan Griffin during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, left, reaches for a rebound against Ohio State forward Kyle Young during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann argues a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois coach Brad Underwood directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, left, and Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson dive for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, left, and Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson chase a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Trent Frazier drives against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Alan Griffin, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Luther Muhammad during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu drives against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Ohio State forward Luther Muhammad, left, drives against Illinois guard Alan Griffin during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Alan Griffin passes the ball against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Andres Feliz, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State guard Keyshawn Woods during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois guard Andres Feliz, right, drives against Ohio State guard Duane Washington during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, works against Illinois guard Alan Griffin during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Ohio State guard Musa Jallow, center, passes between Illinois guard Trent Frazier, left, and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson, right, drives against Illinois guard Aaron Jordan during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Ohio State guard Keyshawn Woods, left, works against Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson, right, drives against Illinois guard Trent Frazier during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, left, goes up for a shot against Illinois guard Alan Griffin during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, right, trips against Ohio State forward Kyle Young during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Ohio State forward Luther Muhammad, right, goes up for a shot against Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, left, and forward Kaleb Wesson during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Ohio State forward Luther Muhammad, right, goes up for a shot against Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
-
UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Photographer: Paul Vernon
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, works against Illinois guard Aaron Jordan during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.