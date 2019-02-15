Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI Men's Basketball at Ohio State
Fri, 02/15/2019 - 9:37am | Stephen Haas

Illinois takes on Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won the game 63-56 for the team's fourth win in a row.

