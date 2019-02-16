Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

IHSA State Wrestling: Class 1A & 2A finals
Sat, 02/16/2019 - 5:12pm | Rick Danzl

Area wrestlers compete in the championship matches of the Class 1A and 2A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

