Area wrestlers compete in the championship matches of the Class 1A and 2A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
IHSA State Wrestling: Class 1A & 2A finals
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Luke Luffman reacts after defeating Westville/G-RF's Hayden Copass in their 285-pound championship match during the Class 2A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Urbana's Luke Luffman waits to greet Westville/G-RF's Hayden Copass on the center mat during the grand march before their 285-pound championship match during the Class 2A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Urbana's Luke Luffman greets Westville/G-RF's Hayden Copass on the center mat during the grand march before their 285-pound championship match during the Class 2A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Urbana High School Senior Payton Borich plays the national anthem prior to the start of IHSA State Wrestling tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Hoopeston Area coaches watch Ezra Elliott in the 138-pound championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Hoopeston Area's Ezra Elliott spins around Heyworth's Andrew Sims in their 138-pound championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Hoopeston Area's Ezra Elliott drives into Heyworth's Andrew Sims in their 138-pound championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Hoopeston Area's Ezra Elliott reacts after defeating Heyworth's Andrew Sims in their 138-pound championship match during the Class 1A championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Danville's Anthony Turner battles Burlington Central's Nick Termini in their 145-pound championship match during the Class 2A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Danville coaches watch Anthony Turner in the 145-pound championship match during the Class 2A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Prairie Central coaches watch Logan Deacetis in the 160-pound championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Prairie Central's Logan Deacetis tries to roll Oakwood/Salt Fork's Mason Ajster in their 160-pound championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Prairie Central's Logan Deacetis celebrates his win in their 160-pound championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Unity's Cade Scott tries to escape from Clinton's Micah Downs in their 182-pound championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Prairie Central's Brandon Hoselton pins RIverdales's Bryan Caves in their 195-pound championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Prairie Central's Brandon Hoselton celebrates his victory in their 195-pound championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Urbana's Luke Luffman rolls Westville/G-RF's Hayden Copass in their 285-pound championship match during the Class 2A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Westville/G-RF coaches watch Hayden Copass in the 285-pound championship match during the Class 2A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Urbana's Luke Luffman rolls off Westville/G-RF's Hayden Copass in their 285-pound championship match during the Class 2A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Urbana coaches watch Luke Luffman in the 285-pound championship match during the Class 2A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Westville/G-RF's Hayden Copass goes for a takedown on Urbana's Luke Luffman in their 285-pound championship match during the Class 2A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Urbana's Luke Luffman pins Westville/G-RF's Hayden Copass in their 285-pound championship match during the Class 2A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Unity coaches watch Tavius Hosley the 106-pound championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Unity's Tavius Hosley, right, holds the leg of Aurora Christian's Joel Mylin in their 106-pound championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Unity's Tavius Hosley, right, spins around Aurora Christian's Joel Mylin in their 106-pound championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Unity's Tavius Hosley, right, rolls Aurora Christian's Joel Mylin in their 106-pound championship match during the Class 1A State tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
