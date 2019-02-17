CU's Got Talent at the Virginia Theatre on Saturday Febraury 2, 2019.
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
Event co-chairs for the 2019 CU's Got Talent charity event at the Virginia Theatre gather before the opening of the show. From left to right, Jon Rector, Cathy Rector, Debbie Hirschi and Mike Hirschi.
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
CU's Got Talent first time attendee Tim Kraemer of Champaign looks over items for sale in the charity auction before the show.
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
Pete Tomaras and Susan Molck of Champaign at the CU's Got Talent preshow charity auction.
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
Janet Ellis-Nelson, Charles Evans and Ruthanne Evans of Champaign represent the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen at CU's Got Talent.
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
Representatives of Marquee sponsor Busey Bank gather on stage at CU's Got Talent at the Virginia Theatre on Saturday Febraury 2, 2019. Joni Utnage, Christine Nevitt and Becky Preston are also all members of Champaign West Rotary.
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
Representatives of Marquee sponsor Busey Bank gather on stage at CU's Got Talent at the Virginia Theatre on Saturday Febraury 2, 2019. Joni Utnage, Christine Nevitt and Becky Preston are also all members of Champaign West Rotary.
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
Leanne and Brian Barnhart with Champaign West Rotary member, Carol Zuhlone (r) prior to the CU's Got Talent Show on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Virginia Theatre.
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
The 2019 CU's Got Talent planning committee. Left to right Salvo Rodriquez, Mike Hirschi, Kirby Vandivort, Cathy Rector, Becky Preston, Christine Nevitt, Maghan Moslander, Kim Hubbard, Brittany Michaels, Debbie Hirschi, Emily Cross Vayr
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
Members of the Uni High Fiddle Club gather in the dressing room before CU's Got Talent. Front row (l to r) Olivia Taylor, Jenna Lee, Abraham Han, Anya Kaplan-Hartnett. Back row, Henry Kraatz, Sam Atkinson
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
Jake Tatar, (right) the founding member and former lead singer for the Boat Drunks, warms up before the show with his 15 year-old son, Jackson Tatar (left).
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
Stella Youse of Chamnpaign prepares to perform on her harp at CU's Got Talent. Youse a student at Edison Middle Schools has been playing the harp since age five.
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
Stella Youse of Chamnpaign prepares to perform on her harp at CU's Got Talent. Youse a student at Edison Middle Schools has been playing the harp since age five.
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
Singers in C.A.O.S. Bellas from the Carle Auditory Oral School in their dressing room prior to the CU's Got Talent show. Front Row left to right, Stephanie Clifton, Kristy Tammen, Shawnda Fuller, Brittany Wetherell. Back row left to right, Sarah Tanner, Leah Burris, Hanna Marcum
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
-
On The Town: CU's Got Talent 2019
CU's Got Talent Sponsors from The Rock Counseling Group are (l to r) Trevor Kendrick, Staci McNicholl, RF McNicholl, Megan Webb and Jesse Webb.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.