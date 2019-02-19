HS Boys Swimming: Central Sectional

Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Ryan Wierschem swims the 200 Free at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Urbana's Zach Menard swims the 200 IM at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Daven Yoo swims the 200 IM at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Jake Regenwetter swims teh 200 IM at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Justin To at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Nik Johnson reacts to winning the 50 Free and qualifying for State at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Monticello's Andrew Ellison reacts to dropping .4 seconds in his 50 Free at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Urbana's Sam Birdsley swims 100 Fly at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Andrew Lin swims 100 Fly to win and qualify for State at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Mahomet-Seymour's Max Katz swims 100 Free at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Austin Barker swims the 500 Free at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ The start of the 200 Free Relay at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial swimmers cheer for their backstroker at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Cole Grimes and Andrew Lin are neck and neck in the backstroke at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Cole Grimes reacts to taking second place in backstroke with a state qualifying time at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Andrew Lin and Cole Grimes look at their state quailfying times in the backstroke at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Uni's Andrew Lin qualified for State in 100 Fly and 100 Back at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Mahomet-Seymour's Joey Wanninger swims 100 Breast at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Monticello's Dalton Glynn swims 100 Breast at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Urbana's Ethan Chow in the 400 Free Relay at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Nik Johnson reacts to winning the Sectional plaque at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central celebrates their win at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Damien McMullen in pike position at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Damien McMullen performs a twisting dive at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's Mikey Hynds at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Centennial's Cole Grimes takes off in backstroke in the 200 Medley Relay at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Celebrating with Coach Don Waybright, Centennial's Damien McMullen placed first and Central's Mikey Hynds placed second at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Central's 200 Medley Relay team, Mitchell Devine, Justin To, Ryan Weirschem and Nik Johnson took first place and qualified for the State meet at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Urbana's Aidan Wefel swims the 200 Free at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Mahomet-Seymour cheers for their teammate at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
photos by Liz Brunson for the News-Gazette/ Mikey Hynds performs a twisting dive for Central at the Central Boys Sectional Swimming/Diving Meet at Unit 4 Pool, Centennial High School in Champaign, IL on Saturday, February 16th, 2019.
