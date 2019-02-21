Lyric Theatre at Illinois: 'The Rape of Lucretia'

Rehearsal for the Lyric Theatre at Illinois production of 'The Rape of Lucretia,' premiering Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.
Collatinus, played by Sergio Andres Martinez Salazar, and a dying Lucretia, played by Thereza Lituma, rehearse a scene from the Lyric Theatre at Illinois production of 'The Rape of Lucretia' on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts in Urbana.
Lucretia, played by Thereza Lituma, and Tarquinius, played by Scott Cuva, rehearse a scene from the Lyric Theatre at Illinois production of 'The Rape of Lucretia' on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts in Urbana.
Lucretia, played by Thereza Lituma, and Tarquinius, played by Scott Cuva, rehearse a scene from the Lyric Theatre at Illinois production of 'The Rape of Lucretia' on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts in Urbana.
Lucretia, played by Thereza Lituma, and Tarquinius, played by Scott Cuva, rehearse a scene from the Lyric Theatre at Illinois production of 'The Rape of Lucretia' on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts in Urbana.
Tarquinius, played by Scott Cuva, and Lucretia, played by Thereza Lituma, rehearse a scene from the Lyric Theatre at Illinois production of 'The Rape of Lucretia' on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts in Urbana.
Male Chorus, played by Ryan Bryce Johnson, and Female Chorus, played by Paige Luttrell, rehearse a scene from the Lyric Theatre at Illinois production of 'The Rape of Lucretia' on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts in Urbana.
Junius, played by Owen Connor Stout, and Tarquinius, played by Scott Cuva, rehearse a scene from the Lyric Theatre at Illinois production of 'The Rape of Lucretia' on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts in Urbana.
From left, Tarquinius, played by Scott Cuva; Collatinus, played by Sergio Andres Martinez Salazar; and Junius, played by Owen Connor Stout, rehearse a scene from the Lyric Theatre at Illinois production of 'The Rape of Lucretia' on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts in Urbana.
Collatinus, played by Sergio Andres Martinez Salazar, and Lucretia, played by Sadie E. Cheslak, rehearse a scene from the Lyric Theatre at Illinois production of 'The Rape of Lucretia' on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts in Urbana.
Male Chorus, played by Andrew Turner, and Female Chorus, played by Gabrielle LaBare, rehearse a scene from the Lyric Theatre at Illinois production of 'The Rape of Lucretia' on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts in Urbana.
Tarquinius, played by Scott Cuva, and Lucretia, played by Sadie E. Cheslak, rehearse a scene from the Lyric Theatre at Illinois production of 'The Rape of Lucretia' on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts in Urbana.
Tarquinius, played by Scott Cuva, and Lucretia, played by Sadie E. Cheslak, rehearse a scene from the Lyric Theatre at Illinois production of 'The Rape of Lucretia' on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Tryon Festival Theater at Krannert Center for Performing Arts in Urbana.
