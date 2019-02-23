HS Girls Basketball: Class 1A state championship

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sat, 02/23/2019 - 12:15pm | Rick Danzl

Schlarman defeated Eastland 62-36 in the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

