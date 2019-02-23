Schlarman defeated Eastland 62-36 in the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
HS Girls Basketball: Class 1A state championship
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Schlarman players makes faces while posing for a group photo after their win in the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
The Schlarman starting five huddle before the start of the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman forward Sydney Gouard (3) drives around Eastland guard Erin Henze (21) during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman forward Sydney Gouard (3) celebrates a made shot with Anaya Peoples (5) in the first quarter during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman guard Janiah Newell (11) gets past Eastland guard Erin Henze (21) during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman guard Anaya Peoples (5) is fouled by Eastland forward Meredith Janssen (2) during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman forward Capria Brown (4) tries to dribble around Eastland forward Dani Rush (23) in the first half during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman forward Capria Brown (4) turns on a fast break after making a steal during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman guard Anaya Peoples (5) backs into Eastland forward Meredith Janssen (2) during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman guard Anaya Peoples (5) throws the ball as she falls out of bounds after making a steal from Eastland guard Gabby Snyder (10) during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman coach Keith Peoples shouts from the bench during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman forward Sydney Gouard (3) tries to get between Eastland forward Dani Rush (23) and guard Gabby Snyder (10) during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Eastland forward Karlie Krogman (34) falls as Schlarman guard Anaya Peoples (5) turns toward the basket during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman forward Sydney Gouard (3) goes up with a shot during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman guard Anaya Peoples (5) tries to get past Eastland guard Lydia Coatney (41) during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman forward Sydney Gouard (3) throws a pass after picking up a loose ball during the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman guard Anaya Peoples (5) hugs her dad head coach Keith in the final seconds of the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman's Destiny Dye (32) left-right,Capria Brown (4) Janiah Newell (11) and Anaya Peoples (5) right, embrace on the bench in the final minute of the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman players celebrate in mid court after their win in the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman players pose for a photo near their student cheering section after their win in the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Schlarman players pose with their state trophy after their win in the Class 1A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
